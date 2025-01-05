The audience gets a glimpse into the crazy and chaotic world of Shahid Kapoor's Deva, packed with high-octane action, mesmerizing dance sequences, and a gripping storyline

Shahid Kapoor in Deva

Deva teaser out! Shahid Kapoor is a crazy and chaotic cop in this action-packed drama

The highly anticipated teaser of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, is finally here, following the release of two captivating posters that gave fans a first look at the intense world of Deva. These posters set the stage for what’s to come, with Shahid’s fierce and electrifying presence.

Watch Shahid Kapoor’s Deva teaser

The excitement around Deva reached new heights with the Grand Fan Event, where fans gathered in large numbers for a mega celebration. The event featured a heartwarming interaction between Shahid Kapoor and his fans, where the actor expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for their support. Now, with the teaser, audiences get a glimpse into the crazy and chaotic world of Deva, packed with high-octane action, mesmerizing dance sequences, and a gripping storyline, leaving everyone thrilled and curious.

Shahid Kapoor plays a crazy cop

Shahid Kapoor, known for his versatile performances, is set to break new ground with Deva. The teaser highlights his intense avatar, showcasing jaw-dropping stunts and raw, unfiltered action sequences that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Whether it’s high-speed chases or explosive fight scenes, Kapoor’s commitment to his role is evident. His electrifying dance moves further elevate the excitement surrounding the film.

In Deva, Shahid, a cop by profession, digs deeper into a high-profile case. He unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in the film, whose character is that of a journalist.

Adding to the film’s allure, Deva carries a nod to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy, with Shahid Kapoor embodying that powerful aura in a modern twist.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.

Shahid will next be seen in Farzi. The show, which became one of the most-watched Indian series of all time, has left fans eagerly awaiting news on Season 2. It also stars Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.