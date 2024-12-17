Shahid Kapoor teased his character in Deva with a cryptic caption, hinting at a new and intriguing role in his next film, sparking excitement among his followers

Shahid Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor had an incredible year with his blockbuster hit Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon. Fans are now eagerly awaiting his next film, Deva which is the first biggest film of 2025. Shahid has been open about his upcoming projects, recently sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram. He teased his character in Deva with a cryptic caption, hinting at a new and intriguing role in his next film, sparking excitement among his followers.

Shahid Kapoor on his character in Deva

Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Prep time ... Naya saal naya maal .....Next character next film what can I do that I haven't before .......lost in the woods..... But you can't be original if you aren't ready to be lost ...... DEVA was dark and menacing yet vulnerable and noble ..... who will this new guy be ...... No friggin clue so far ....... But what a joy to discover yet again what lies within.” He added, “Sliding into the edgy nasty gangster 90s.”

About Shahid Kapoor’s Deva

In Deva, Shahid, a cop by profession, digs deeper into a high-profile case. He unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in the film, whose character is that of a journalist.

Actor Pavail Gulati, who is also a part of the film plays a police officer alongside Shahid. Expressing his excitement about the action drama, he shared, "Working on 'Deva' has been an exhilarating experience. Playing a cop for the first time brought its own set of challenges, but it was also incredibly rewarding. Sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor, who is such a versatile and talented actor, was truly inspiring."

He added, "The action sequences were intense and required a lot of preparation, but they were also a lot of fun to shoot. Mumbai provided a stunning backdrop for the film, adding to the overall visual appeal. I'm really looking forward to the audience seeing this film; it's a project I'm very proud of."

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. 'Deva' will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.