While the entire country was gushing over Shahid-Kareena's reunion, Shahid gave another nostalgic moment as he performed on Mauja Hi Mauja at the IIFA ceremony

In Pic: Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor

Listen to this article ‘Bebo should be there’: Shahid Kapoor performs Mauja Hi Mauja at IIFA, fans miss Kareena Kapoor x 00:00

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor broke the internet as they met and greeted each other with a hug during an IIFA event. After the event, while the entire country was gushing over their reunion, Shahid Kapoor gave another nostalgic moment as he performed on Mauja Hi Mauja at the IIFA ceremony, reminding fans of his iconic rom-com film Jab We Met. As the video of Shahid performing at the event went viral, fans couldn't hold back and started pouring their love into the comment section, along with sharing how much they miss Kareena Kapoor.

While reacting to the video, one wrote, "Imagine he brought her up on stage." "What if Kareena joined him on stage?" another fan shared. A third fan wrote, "Are we pushing it by saying Kareena should have joined him on stage?" "It would have been great if Kareena Kapoor had joined him too," one comment read. Another comment read, “Bebo should be there.” A fan penned, “Limelight mein to Shahid aur Kareena hi hai waise.” “Kareena ko yahan saath hona chahiye tha,” wrote another.

Kareena & Shahid's Reunion

Kareena and Shahid, who share a five-year-long dating history, have worked together in films like Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met. The exes attended an event in Jaipur, and after making headlines for ignoring each other at public events, they not only shared the stage but also hugged and chatted with each other.

Shahid Kapoor on Reunion with Kareena Kapoor

Speaking with the media on the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards, Shahid Kapoor addressed the epic reunion moment and said, "For us, it’s nothing new... Aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hain (Today we met on stage, but we keep running into each other here and there), but it’s totally normal for us... If people felt nice, it’s nice."

Shahid and Kareena's on-screen chemistry in the blockbuster Jab We Met has made fans ship them together, and years after moving on from each other and getting married to their respective spouses, this moment has made fans nostalgic. Reportedly, the two, however, parted ways just before Jab We Met was filmed.