Shahid Kapoor's 'towel hack' to teach son Zain cycling leaves chachu Ishaan in splits

Updated on: 30 March,2025 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shahid Kapoor. Pic/AFP; (right) Shahid Kapoor with son Zain. Picture Courtesy/Shahid Kapoor's Instagram account

Giving a glimpse into his fatherly duties, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Saturday shared a video of him teaching his son Zain how to ride a cycle with a towel's help.


In the video, Shahid can be seen helping his son, who's wrapped in a towel around his chest, maintain balance on the cycle. Shahid's "towel hack" left netizens in splits.


"Teaching your son how to cycle with a towel. Any better suggestions on how this can be easier," he wrote.

As soon as Shahid dropped the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter wrote, "dial the chachu helpline."

"Gali ke bachho ke sath chhor do 1 din me hi heavy driver ban jayega," a fan quipped.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. Their daughter Misha was born in 2016 while they blessed with Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in 'Deva', which is currently streaming on Netflix.

In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case.As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, 'Deva' is an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It was released on January 31, 2025.

In the coming months, Shahid will be seen headlining Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial. He has previously collaborated with the acclaimed director on Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Their new collaboration is a love story, reportedly set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld in the 1990s.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

