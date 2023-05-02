Shahid Kapoor's upcoming action comedy film to be shot in UP and Bihar

Sources say Shahid’s action comedy with director Anees Bazmee to roll in July; to be shot in UP and Bihar

Shahid Kapoor

It’s a busy 2023 for Shahid Kapoor, who started the year with a bang with his maiden web series, Farzi. In mid-April, he wrapped up the shoot of his yet-untitled romantic drama opposite Kriti Sanon, moving on to producer Siddharth Roy Kapur’s next, helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. After the thriller, it will be time for the actor to shift gears to comedy with director Anees Bazmee. mid-day has learnt that the big-budget action comedy, backed by Varisu producer Dil Raju, is set to roll in July. In keeping with the narrative, the film will be shot in the heartland of India, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Anees Bazmee

Sources tell us that Bazmee, right after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, started developing the action comedy. “When he met Shahid last year, the actor loved the concept and said yes in principle. Anees dedicated the next six months to develop the comedy. Contrary to reports, it is not a remake of a south film, but an original script. Shahid is excited about the project as it not only sees him attempt a light-hearted fare after the intense Jersey [2022], Farzi and the upcoming Bloody Daddy, but will also see him in a double role. True to his style, the director has designed it as a massy entertainer,” reveals a source. The makers will zero in on the leading lady in the next fortnight.

mid-day reached out to Bazmee, who remained unavailable for comment.

