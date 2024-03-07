Shaitaan premiere: Ajay Devgn attended the premiere of his upcoming film along with his son Yug. Jyotika attended the screening with husband Suriya

Ajay Devgn with son Yug (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Ajay Devgn teaches son Yug to pose for paparazzi at 'Shaitaan' premiere, watch video x 00:00

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's film 'Shaitaan' is all set to hit the theatres on March 8. Ahead of the film's release, the makers of the supernatural horror film hosted a special screening of the film. The premiere saw several stars gather to support the team of the film. Ajay Devgn arrived for the screening along with his son Yug.

Ajay and actress Kajol's son Yug is all of 13. He was seen walking on the red carpet holding his father's hand. Ajay was seen teaching his camera-shy son to pose for the paparazzi.

Watch video:

Jyotika, on the other hand, was seen arriving for the premiere with her actor husband Suriya. The husband-wife duo was seen twinning in black for the big night. Talking about playing a mother on screen and being one in real life, Jyotika told ANI, "There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don't know if I want to really reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant that the film reminded you of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids."

She added, "I think, as a mother, from the beginning to the end, this film has that emotion and responsibility throughout. That feeling of just protecting your child continuously. I think every parent watching the film will be under that light."

The film, 'Shaitaan' takes the audience on a journey with Kabir (Devgn) and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

The highly anticipated supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan has captured the intrigue of moviegoers since its teaser release. The film brings together powerhouse talents and promises a thrilling experience like never before.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024.