Breaking News
Marathas should not fall prey to false promises on reservations: Raj Thackeray
Cop's body found on railway tracks in Beed, suicide note recovered
ED attachment of Baramati Agro assets politically motivated: Rohit Pawar
Sharad Pawar declares Supriya Sule as party candidate from Baramati
Mumbai Coastal Road: Mumbai Police sets speed limit on coastal Road, check complete list of traffic rules
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ajay Devgn on Maidaan clashing with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar and I are best of friends
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ajay Devgn on 'Maidaan' clashing with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': 'Akshay Kumar and I are best of friends'

Updated on: 07 March,2024 09:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ajay Devgn addressed the media on the clash between Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the trailer launch of his film earlier today

Ajay Devgn on 'Maidaan' clashing with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': 'Akshay Kumar and I are best of friends'

L-Ajay Devgn at Maidaan trailer launch (Pic/Yogen Shah); R- Akshay Kumar in BMCM

Listen to this article
Ajay Devgn on 'Maidaan' clashing with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': 'Akshay Kumar and I are best of friends'
x
00:00

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical film 'Maidaan', broke his silence on the box-office clash between 'Maidaan' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which features Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and action star Tiger Shroff in the lead. Both the films are set to square off against each other at the box-office as they have booked a festival release on the occasion of Eid in April.


Ajay spoke with the media on the occasion of the trailer launch of 'Maidaan' at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai.


'Maidaan' vs 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' clash:


The actor was asked to speak on the clash between two films, he responded in a heartbeat as he said, "I was waiting for this question. See, first of all, I won't call it a clash. I would never want 2 films to release together for obvious reasons of both films suffering in terms of collections but, there are certain situations wherein you don't have a choice but to release your film with another film. Such things are sometimes not under our control."

He continued, "Both the films belong to different genres. Akshay, I and everyone is like a family and we are best of friends. We don't look at it like a clash, our perspective is different. For us, it's a big weekend, a festival time which will surely benefit our film. And I hope, rather I'm confident that both the films will do good business."

Boney Kapoor jokes about the film's delay: 

Film producer Boney Kapoor stole the show at the trailer launch with funny anecdotes from the making of the film. Boney Kapoor began by saying, “Football is a team game. Similarly, this film is also the work of a team, be it the DOP, camera operator, support cast, editor, writers, etc. There are many writers in the film. Some have been credited while some have been not. Kuch logon ko sirf humne ‘Thank You’ bola hai. Rumy Jafry ko humne sirf ‘Thank You’ bola hai.”

Boney continued, “In the writing team, Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah were there. Look at them (points at the writers). Kaise has rahe hai. In logon ke baal picture likhte likhte hi safed hue hai (laughs). I lost my hair while trying to find Ritesh Shah. Woh Laapataa ho gaya tha. Laapataa Ladies aapne suna hai? Main ek picture banaunga, Laapataa Writer! Whoever will find Ritesh will get a prize.”

'Maidaan', which also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, is set to release in theatres in April on the occasion of Eid. The exact release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajay devgn Akshay Kumar Bade Miyan Chote Miyan boney kapoor Maidaan Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK