Ajay Devgn on 'Maidaan' clashing with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': 'Akshay Kumar and I are best of friends'

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical film 'Maidaan', broke his silence on the box-office clash between 'Maidaan' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which features Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and action star Tiger Shroff in the lead. Both the films are set to square off against each other at the box-office as they have booked a festival release on the occasion of Eid in April.

Ajay spoke with the media on the occasion of the trailer launch of 'Maidaan' at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

'Maidaan' vs 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' clash:

The actor was asked to speak on the clash between two films, he responded in a heartbeat as he said, "I was waiting for this question. See, first of all, I won't call it a clash. I would never want 2 films to release together for obvious reasons of both films suffering in terms of collections but, there are certain situations wherein you don't have a choice but to release your film with another film. Such things are sometimes not under our control."

He continued, "Both the films belong to different genres. Akshay, I and everyone is like a family and we are best of friends. We don't look at it like a clash, our perspective is different. For us, it's a big weekend, a festival time which will surely benefit our film. And I hope, rather I'm confident that both the films will do good business."

Boney Kapoor jokes about the film's delay:

Film producer Boney Kapoor stole the show at the trailer launch with funny anecdotes from the making of the film. Boney Kapoor began by saying, “Football is a team game. Similarly, this film is also the work of a team, be it the DOP, camera operator, support cast, editor, writers, etc. There are many writers in the film. Some have been credited while some have been not. Kuch logon ko sirf humne ‘Thank You’ bola hai. Rumy Jafry ko humne sirf ‘Thank You’ bola hai.”

Boney continued, “In the writing team, Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah were there. Look at them (points at the writers). Kaise has rahe hai. In logon ke baal picture likhte likhte hi safed hue hai (laughs). I lost my hair while trying to find Ritesh Shah. Woh Laapataa ho gaya tha. Laapataa Ladies aapne suna hai? Main ek picture banaunga, Laapataa Writer! Whoever will find Ritesh will get a prize.”

'Maidaan', which also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, is set to release in theatres in April on the occasion of Eid. The exact release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.