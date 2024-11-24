'Shakalaka Boom Boom' fame Kinshuk Vaidya got married to Diiksha Nagpal on November 22. Actor Shaheer Sheikh shared inside videos from the marriage ceremony

Kinshuk Vaidya wedding

'Shakalaka Boom Boom' fame Kinshuk Vaidya marries Diiksha Nagpal in traditional Maharashtrian ceremony, see video

Kinshuk Vaidya who is best known for his role as Sanju in the television series 'Shakalaka Boom Boom' tied the knot with his girlfriend Diiksha Nagpal. The two had a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug. Actor Shaheer Sheikh who attended the wedding took to his Instagram handle to give glimpse into the wedding ceremony.

Kinshuk and Diiksha got married on November 22 in Alibaug. They had an intimate wedding with family and close friends in attendance. For the ceremony, Kinshuk wore a cream sherwani with red dupatta and turban. Diiksha opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look--orange and red saree worn in Navari style.

While Kinshuk and Diiksha are yet to share official pictures from their wedding, their friends and actors including Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Himanshu Soni, and Sumedh Mudgalka, shared pictures and videos from the wedding.

Sharing an edited clip from Kinshuk's wedding, Shaheer captioned the post, "Congratulations to the beautiful couple @kinshukvaidya54 & @diikshanagpal Wishing you all things wonderful and magical as you both embark on your ‘happily ever after’." For the wedding, Shaherr looked samr ina black shirt, pants and dark blue blazer.

About Kinshuk:

Kinshuk Vaidya, who came into the limelight through his portrayal of Sanju in the popular show 'Shakalaka Boom Boom', is a complete Mumbai boy! Born on April 5, 1991, Kinshuk went to Dr S. Radhakrishnan International School, Malad, Mumbai. Kinshuk's father Nitin Vaidya works in the hotel industry, while his mother Medha Vaidya is a homemaker.

While Kinshuk Vaidya is still best remembered as Sanju from Shakalaka Boom Boom, he had made his acting debut at age 4. Kinshuk had a small appearance as a little kid in the Marathi film Suna Yeti Ghara, which starred prominent Marathi actors - Laxmikant Berde, Alka Kubal.

He went on bagging another Marathi film - Dhangad Dhinga (1999) - yet another film starring Laxmikant Berde. The film was directed by Mahesh Kothare. In the same year, Kinshuk also made his TV debut with Vishnu Puran, where Kinshuk played young Pralhad.

Kinshuk Vaidya was spotted on his terrace when he was busy flying a kite and that's how he bagged Dhangad Dhinga. Eventually, he also bagged Ajay Devgn and Kajol-starrer Raju Chacha and stepped his foot into Bollywood.

After Raju Chacha, Kinshuk Vaidya appeared in Shakalaka Boom Boom, a show that gave him immense fame. It also featured Hansika Motwani and Reema Vohra among others, and the show was appreciated for its fresh content. Shakalaka Boom Boom, which started in August 2000, went off the air in October 2004.

In 2016, Kinshuk Vaidya made a comeback on Indian television after more than a decade with the show 'Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka'.

After Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Kinshul appeared in shows such as Woh Apna Sa, Karn Sangini, Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Ishq Subhan Allah and the latest one being RadhaKrishn.