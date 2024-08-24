If you are a 90s kid, get ready to feel old. Your favourite Sanju from 'Shakalaka Boom Boom' fame played by Kinshuk Vaidya got engaged to his lady love, Diiksha Nagpal. Scroll down to see pictures from the ceremony

Kinshuk Vaidya and Diiksha Nagpal

Actor Kinshuk Vaidya is most popularly known for her role as Sanju in the popular children's show 'Shakalaka Boom Boom' is now engaged. The 33-year-old got engaged to Diiksha Nagpal in a beautiful ceremony on Friday. He took to Instagram to share the happy news with his followers.

The picture shared by the couple sees the holding hands with the ring on Diiksha's finger highlighted. Soon after the announcement, celebs took to the comments too congratulate the couple.

Kinshuk's 'Woh Toh Hai Albela' co-actor Shaheer Sheikh wished the couple well and expressed his surprise at the sudden announcement. Shaheer Sheikh wrote, “Omg. congratulations bhai.” Disha Parmar also commented and wrote, “Wow! Congratulations (red heart emoji).” Woh Toh Hai Albela’s Priyamvada Kant wrote, “Big Big congratulations” while Hiba Nawab commented with “Congratulations” on the post.

About Kinshuk:

Kinshuk Vaidya, who came into the limelight through his portrayal of Sanju in the popular show 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom', is a complete Mumbai boy! Born on April 5, 1991, Kinshuk went to Dr S. Radhakrishnan International School, Malad, Mumbai.Kinshuk's father Nitin Vaidya works in the hotel industry, while his mother Medha Vaidya is a homemaker.

While Kinshuk Vaidya is still best remembered as Sanju from Shaka Laka Boom Boom, he had made his acting debut at age 4. Kinshuk had a small appearance as a little kid in the Marathi film Suna Yeti Ghara, which starred prominent Marathi actors - Laxmikant Berde, Alka Kubal.

He went on bagging another Marathi film - Dhangad Dhinga (1999) - yet another film starring Laxmikant Berde. The film was directed by Mahesh Kothare. In the same year, Kinshuk also made his TV debut with Vishnu Puran, where Kinshuk played young Pralhad.

Kinshuk Vaidya was spotted on his terrace when he was busy flying a kite and that's how he bagged Dhangad Dhinga. Eventually, he also bagged Ajay Devgn and Kajol-starrer Raju Chacha and stepped his foot into Bollywood.

After Raju Chacha, Kinshuk Vaidya appeared in Shakalaka Boom Boom, a show that gave him immense fame. It also featured Hansika Motwani and Reema Vohra among others, and the show was appreciated for its fresh content. Shakalaka Boom Boom, which started in August 2000, went off the air in October 2004.

In 2016, Kinshuk Vaidya made a comeback on Indian television after more than a decade with the show 'Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka'.

After Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Kinshul appeared in shows such as Woh Apna Sa, Karn Sangini, Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Ishq Subhan Allah and the latest one being RadhaKrishn.