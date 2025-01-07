The entertainment industry was aware of Bollywood superstar Govinda not being punctual on sets given the multiple films he’d sign at once in a bid to make money

Shakti Kapoor, Govinda Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Shakti Kapoor reveals Govinda would come on set 12 hours late, but now arrives 30 minutes early x 00:00

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, who has shared screen space with Bollywood superstar Govinda in multiple projects revealed that the latter would arrive on sets extremely late, but now arrives early. The entertainment industry was aware of Govinda not being punctual given the multiple films he’d sign at once in a bid to make money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shakti Kapoor on Govinda being ‘insecure’

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shakti Kapoor was asked what is the one change he has observed in Govinda, to which he replied, “The one thing that has changed about him over the years is his punctuality. Earlier, he would arrive at 9 pm for a 9 am shift. Now, he arrives at 8:30 am for a 9 a.m. shift.” He added, “Insecurity aadmi ko kaha se kaha pahucha deti hai. (Insecurity changes people). Now he is very professional and the entire industry knows it.”

In an earlier interview with Friday Talkies, Pahlaj Nihalani, who worked with Govinda in Rangeela Raja said, “He would sign dozens of B-grade and C-grade movies without a second thought. He’d be working on five or six movies at the same time; nobody would know where he was. He was constantly late and would lie. He said he was doing it for the money, and I told him that this was a dangerous way of thinking. He did things that were against the profession.” The films also featured Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, Mishika Chourasia, and Anupama Agnihotri.

A dancing superstar of Hindi cinema of the late 1980s and early 1990s, Govinda has appeared in more than 165 films in his career spanning four decades.

Shakti Kapoor’s acting journey

On the work front, Shakti has been a part of movies like Kasam Khoon Ki, Alibaba Marjinaa, Lootmaar, Qurbani, Yeh Rishta Na Tootay, Khuda Kasam, Satte Pe Satta, Kanoon Meri Mutthi Mein, Mera Jawab, Yaadon Ki Kasam, Insaaf Main Karoonga, Ghar Jamai, Coolie No. 1, Diljale, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, among numerous others.

He was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal where he essayed the role of PK Mishra COO of Swastik Steel. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.