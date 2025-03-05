Actor Shakti Kapoor has sold his Juhu apartment in Mumbai for over Rs 6 crore. The flat in the posh neighbourhood has a built-up area of 81.84 sq. m

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has sold his apartment in Silver Beach Heaven Co-operative Society, Juhu, Mumbai, for a sum of Rs. 6.11 crore. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration, the transaction was registered in December 2024.

Juhu, one of Mumbai’s most prestigious and sought-after residential areas, is home to several Bollywood celebrities. The locality is known for its scenic beach, upscale restaurants, and proximity to business hubs like Andheri and Bandra. It also boasts excellent connectivity with the Western Express Highway and the Mumbai Metro network. Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Madhu Mantena, and Sajid Khan, also own apartments in Juhu, as per Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment sold by Shakti Kapoor has a built-up area of 81.84 sq. m. (~881 sq. ft.). The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 36.66 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Shakti Kapoor, is a well-known Indian actor recognized for his roles in both villainous and comic characters in Hindi cinema. With a career spanning several decades, he has appeared in several films. In the 1980s and 1990s, Kapoor frequently collaborated with actors Asrani and Kader Khan, forming a popular comic and villainous trio in over 100 films. Known for hits like Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, and ChaalBaaz, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian for Raja Babu (1995). In addition to his film career, he was also a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2011.

His film 'Andaz Apna Apna' is gearing up for a re-release in theatres in April. The film saw Kapoor play the famous role of Crimemaster Gogo. The plot focuses on two gold diggers who attempt to woo an heiress to have access to her father's wealth. They soon realize that the heiress has exchanged her identity with that of her secretary. By that point, one of them is genuinely in love with the heiress, and the other gold digger has fallen for the secretary.