While Shraddha Kapoor has one of 2024's biggest box office hit added to her portfolio, the actress did not have an easy start at the box office despite coming from a film family

Shraddha Kapoor

Listen to this article When Shraddha Kapoor spoke about not benefitting from nepotism: 'Was very difficult to convince people to cast me' x 00:00

Shraddha Kapoor created history at the box office in 2024 with the success of her film Stree 2. The film directed by Amar Kaushik also starred Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and others. The film hit the theatres on August 15 , taking advantage of the extended weekend at the box office. Th films received critical acclaim and love from the audience that translated into historic numbers at the box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shraddha on not benefitting from nepotism

While Shraddha is now enjoying the sweet victory of the box office, there was a time she had to struggle due to box office failure. The actress, daughter of veteran star Shakti Kapoor, made her acting debut with the 2010 drama film 'Teen Patti', She was then seen in the 2011 film 'Luv Ka The End'. Both films failed to make an impression at the box office and did not do much help for Shraddha's career. Her breakout role was in the 2013 film 'Aashiqui 2' directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

Shraddha Kapoor, unlike many of her star kid peers from the industry does not believe that nepotism benefitted her. In an interview with GQ India while sharing her thoughts on nepotism, the actress said, "Despite being from the industry, my father (Shakti Kapoor) wasn’t making any calls to get me work. He was always a strong advocate of individualism.”

“He said, ‘I made it on my own and you have to do it too. Face your battles. Don’t rely on me.’ This made me experience rejection and failure on a very personal level. Until Aashiqui happened, it was very difficult to convince people to cast me,” Shraddha Kapoor added.

When Shraddha Kapoor spoke about not getting offers after two flops

In another interview with Sushant Sinha, Shraddha revealed that the two flops in the beginning of her career left her with no job offers. She said that one one wanted to work with her until Mohit Suri took a chance. "Kaafi saare auditions karne pade kyuki uss waqt aisa koi aise chahta nahi tha ki mere saath film kare. Khaas tor se agar flop film ka baggage leke aapki shuruat hui hai toh bohot kathin hota hai aapko agli film milna. Phir Mohit Suri ko pata nahi kya laga aur unhone belief dikhaya," she said.