Shalini Pandey revealed that she was only a film old in the industry and was always asked not to rub people the wrong way since it would cost her work opportunities

Shalini Pandey Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'I lost my sh*t': Shalini Pandey recalls shocking incident when south director entered her van while she was changing x 00:00

Bollywood actor Shalini Pandey, who was recently seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel, recalled a shocking incident when a south film director barged into her vanity van while she was changing. Shalini revealed that she was only a film old in the industry and was always asked not to rub people the wrong way since it would cost her work opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shalini Pandey on losing her cool at south director

In an interview with Filmygyan, Shalini shared, “Very early in my career, I was doing a South film, and the director walked into my van. He didn’t knock, and I was changing. He just opened the door and entered. This is a girl who has just done her first film. People usually tell you to be very sweet and not rub people up the wrong way. They’re like, ‘otherwise, you won’t get films’. I had been told all that. As soon as he entered — I wasn’t even thinking, it was just a reaction — I yelled. I absolutely lost my shit. I was 22.”

‘You cannot do that to me’

“Once he left, people told me that ‘I shouldn’t have yelled’. But, there have to be manners. Just because I am new, you cannot just enter without knocking. You cannot do that to me. And I realised that was something that I carried with me. I would come across as an angry person to people. But I had to do certain things to protect myself. Later on, I realised how to manipulate such things rather than just snap at people,” added Shalini.

Shalini Pandey’s work front

Shalini made her film debut with Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She later went on to do south films like Mahanati, NTR: Kathanayakudu, 118, 100% Kadhal, and Gorilla to name a few.

In Dabba Cartel, Shalini portrayed the role of Raaji, a sweet, simple, and homely girl who gets into drug distribution in a bid to make some extra money. The show also stars Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat in key roles, along with others.

She will next be seen in the film Rahu Ketu with Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat.