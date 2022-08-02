Shama Sikander and James Milliron fly to Thailand for their honeymoon

Shama took to her Instagram sharing some very aesthetic pictures among the serene skies and glistening sands

James Milliron and Shama Sikander

Shama Sikander and James Milliron to celebrate their honeymoon, flew to the romantic vacation spot Thailand!

Shama took to her Instagram sharing some aesthetic pictures among the serene skies and glistening sands of the beautiful location. Shama has also shared a post captioning "Finally...where I belong" of pictures of them enjoying some private time.

Commenting on her holiday, she says, "Thailand is just awesome and we had a lot of fun there. The energy of the place is out of the world and it has some great places for couples. The beaches and food and everything in between is just like a dream and spending time with James here was the best feeling ever. "

