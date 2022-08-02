Breaking News
Mumbai: Invest more in safety kits, medical insurance than T-shirts, says Dahi Handi committee to Govinda groups
US: Mass shooting in Washington, multiple people reported dead
https://www.mid-day.com/news/world-news/article/al-qaeda-leader-ayman-al-zawahiri-killed-in-cia-drone-strike-in-afghanistan-23238960
Mumbai: Two women held for trying to sell newborn girl for Rs 4.5 lakh
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shama Sikander and James Milliron fly to Thailand for their honeymoon

Shama Sikander and James Milliron fly to Thailand for their honeymoon

Updated on: 02 August,2022 04:00 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shama took to her Instagram sharing some very aesthetic pictures among the serene skies and glistening sands

Shama Sikander and James Milliron fly to Thailand for their honeymoon

James Milliron and Shama Sikander


Shama Sikander and James Milliron to celebrate their honeymoon, flew to the romantic vacation spot Thailand! 

Shama took to her Instagram sharing some aesthetic pictures among the serene skies and glistening sands of the beautiful location. Shama has also shared a post captioning "Finally...where I belong" of pictures of them enjoying some private time.

Commenting on her holiday, she says, "Thailand is just awesome and we had a lot of fun there. The energy of the place is out of the world and it has some great places for couples. The beaches and food and everything in between is just like a dream and spending time with James here was the best feeling ever. "


Also Read: Watch Video! Shama Sikander: I went through depression and bipolar disorder before meeting James

shama sikander bollywood Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK