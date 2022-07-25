'Shamshera' Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer earns Rs 32 crore in opening weekend

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), 'Shamshera' released in theatres on July 22

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's latest feature 'Shamshera' has raised Rs. 32 crore in box office collections, the makers said on Monday. Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), 'Shamshera' released in theatres on July 22.

YRF shared the first-weekend box office figures of the film in a note."'Shamshera' - India NBOC Day 1 - Rs 10.25 Cr Day 2 - Rs 10.50 Cr Day 3 - Rs 11.00 Cr. Total - ? 31.75 Cr," the studio stated.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, 'Shamshera' was billed as a big-scale action drama set in the 1800s.

Trade experts had expected the film to work wonders at the box office as it marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor to the big screen after his 2018 blockbuster 'Sanju'.

But 'Shamshera' started slow and has since been unable to register any major spike in its collection. The film chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe, headed by Ranbir Kapoor ¿ who plays the dual role of 'Shamshera' and his son, Balli fighting for their right and independence from the British.