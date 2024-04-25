Shanaya Kapoor delights fans with adorable pics with "furry" friend

Actor Shanaya Kapoor, who often shares snippets from her daily life, treated fans with a bunch of adorable pictures featuring her furry friend, Pablo

Shanaya Kapoor with her dog

Actor Shanaya Kapoor, who often shares snippets from her daily life, treated fans with a bunch of adorable pictures featuring her furry friend, Pablo. Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Shanaya shared a series of pictures where she looked gorgeous in an all-black backless ensemble that she paired with matching black belly shoes.

The actress's post instantly grabbed fans' attention and users flooded the comment section with words of adoration. One user wrote, "This cute face of yours is so innocent, this is the first time I have seen someone like this."

"Shanaya Kapoor is a cute baby girl," penned a third user.

Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-India 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore. It will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi in 2024.

Earlier, Dharma Productions announced a film titled 'Bedhadak' with Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh. Sharing the update, Shanaya took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film."I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, no update about the film

