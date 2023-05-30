'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' turns 10, Dharma productions shares celebratory post on Instagram

As the cult favourite film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' clocks in 10 years on May 31, Dharma Productions have already started raising their fans excitement with their Instagram posts

The iconic film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' turns 10 on May 31! Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has become a cult favourite as it still remains to be one of the most watched movies among the youth.

The official handle of Dharma Productions took to their Instagram feed today as they shared a celebratory video.

The caption for the post read, "Jitna bhi try karo doston...it’s hard to believe ki iss dosti ko 10 saal hone wale hai! Celebrate #10YearsOfYJHD with us tomorrow! #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #RanbirKapoor @deepikapadukone @adityaroykapur @kalkikanmani @ayan_mukerji"

Netizens took to the comments section to extend their support for the film.

A fan wrote, "Omg, one of my favorite movies (red heart emoji)"

Another user wrote, "Wow it's been 10 years since it got released"

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as a globetrotter who wishes to run, fly, fall but never stop. He wishes his life to hinge on adrenaline so that he can hear his heartbeat everyday. Many would label him selfish and heartless, and his friend Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur) even does in a scene where he unleashes years of bottled-down agony.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. 'Animal' is said to revolve around a gangster family, with Anil playing Ranbir’s father and Mandanna, his wife.

On the other hand, Deepika has already started the shoot of 'Fighter'. In this movie, she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

She also has Project K with Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Fans will also see her in 'The Intern' remake with Big B.