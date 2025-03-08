Shanaya Kapoor, who recently wrapped up her maiden Hindi film Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, to kick off her next in Goa this week

Shanaya Kapoor and Abhay Verma

Listen to this article Shanaya Kapoor to reach Goa to kick-start her next opposite Abhay Verma next week x 00:00

It may have taken Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, time to start her innings in the industry, but now, she is caught up with back-to-back projects. Only days after she wrapped up her maiden Hindi film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, opposite Vikrant Massey, the actor is set to begin her next. We’ve heard the yet-untitled romance, which sees her team up with Munjya (2024) find Abhay Verma, will go on floors in Goa early next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shujaat Saudagar, who last directed Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), helms the rom-com. An insider reveals, “Shanaya flew down to Goa on Friday. The unit will film in the beach state over the next one month.” From what we’ve been told, the leads underwent a three-month workshop for the film. Another source says, “An unconventional theme is at the centre of the rom-com, and Shujaat wanted Shanaya and Abhay to be part of workshops before facing the camera.”

This marks Kapoor’s third project after the upcoming Tamil-Malayalam offering Vrushabha, and Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan. The latter is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It. The source adds, “In the film, she plays a theatre actor, and Vikrant, a blind musician.”