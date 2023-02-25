Shantanu Maheshwari gets nostalgic as his debut film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' completes a year

Shantanu received a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences as well as from within the industry for his portrayal of Afsaan

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari made his big screen debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which celebrates its first anniversary today. The dancer-turned-actor won several hearts with his impactful performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed film.

Shantanu received a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences as well as from within the industry for his portrayal of Afsaan. Shantanu is one of the more inspired casting choices in Gangubai Kathiawadi, along with Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarab, and Seema Pahwa who added gravitas to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus.

Talking about the film completing one year the actor shared: "Wherever I am today and the recognition and love I have received till date from the fans and even in the industry, all the credit goes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir. It is an experience that you can’t describe in words. As an artist he makes you explore places when you are performing which are not easy to explore and once you can explore those areas within you and where the whole performance is coming from, it is a different high altogether."

The portrayal of Afsaan, with its charm and innocence, has left an indelible effect on the minds of the audience. And soulful tracks like ‘Jab Saiyaan’ and ‘Meri Jaan’ have truly left an ever-lasting impact depicting the charismatic chemistry between the characters of Afsaan and Gangu. Shantanu was cast opposite Alia Bhatt who played the titular role. He played her love interest in the film.

On the work front, Shantanu Maheshwari is working on some exciting projects that he will be announcing soon. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on the other hand, dropped the first look of Heeramand featuring the star cast of Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

