Alia Bhatt drops picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to mark one year of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The picture shared by Alia was clicked at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 60th birthday party on Friday night. Actors Like Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sonakshi Sinha were also at the party

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has completed a year since its release. The actress took to her Instagram to share a picture with the maverick filmmaker to mark a year of their film.

The picture shared by Alia was clicked at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 60th birthday party on Friday night. Actors Like Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sonakshi Sinha were also at the party.

In the picture shared by Alia, the actor-director duo are seen twinning in white. "One year of our Gangu," she wrote along with the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ð (@aliaabhatt)



'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was released in theatres when the cinemas had just reopened after the COVID-19 wave. The film fared well at the box office and managed to bring people to the theatres. This was Alia's first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Also Read: RRR, Pushpa, Gangubai impacted me as an audience, says Ranbir Kapoor

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has also received international recognition and has been screened at film festivals across the globe. Robin Baker, the head curator of British Film Institute National Archive took to social media and praised ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ as he also requested BAFTA and Academy awards to watch it. He wrote “If I was a member of BAFTA or the Academy (I'm not), this year I would be voting for Alia Bhatt as Best Actress for her performance in GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India, 2022). She plays a prostitute turned underworld brothel madam turned campaigner for sex workers’ rights, and the joy of her performance is how she grows as her character develops. The film is big, brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable, but Bhatt is sensational. There's the additional pleasure of the film's classic Hindi cinema references - from Gangubai's love of Dev Anand to scenes of cinema-going in the 50s and 60s to the numerous film posters lining the streets around Bombay's red light district. If you haven't seen it (especially BAFTA and Academy Award-voting friends), please head to Netflix ASAP”.

Besides Alia Bhatt, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ also starred Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari in important roles.