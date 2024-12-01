Shantanu Maheshwari, in a chat with Mid-Day, shared that the industry hasn't accepted him as a good actor, even after working with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Neeraj Pandey

In Pic: Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari worked with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Neeraj Pandey, but did it make the actor's path easier? The answer is no, and we are not saying this—it is Shantanu himself who has shared his struggle story even after working with directors like Bhansali and Neeraj Pandey. The actor, in a chat with Mid-Day, shared that the industry hasn't accepted him as a good actor as of now. He also talked about the disappointment he faced after the failure of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The actor discussed how the Friday film business works, and here's what he knows.

The struggle continued

When we asked the actor if getting right kind of role after working with Bhansali and Neeraj Pandey is now easy, the actor took a long pause and then sighed. While talking about how things haven't changed for him even after working with such directors, he said, "I mean, the struggle is still there. In terms of proving myself as a performer in every project, I have to. I still don't have the leeway—I mean, even after being a part of such films—of sitting back and doing something casual. I still have to perform because I know for a fact that the day and the project I don't perform, people will say, 'Dekha, main bola tha na, 2 inning ka khiladi hai, baaki isme vo potential nahi hai.' So I know for a fact that I have to continuously prove myself."

Shantanu on Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha failure

Further, while talking about the failure of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, the actor shared his disappointment by saying, "Thoda disappointment toh hota hai, but what I liked is that the Friday film business people never put the burden on you so that you feel the pressure. For me, I always ask my director, 'Are you happy with my work or not?' and he said, 'I am happy with what you have done, and you will be in the right place after this.' So for me, then and there, that is the biggest win."

About Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's big Bollywood film came when Sanjay Leela Bhansali cast him in Gangubai Kathiawadi opposite Alia Bhatt. Shantanu's role in the film was relatively small, but he received widespread acclaim for his part as Afsaan Razzaq. Later, he was cast in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, where the actor played the role of young Ajay Devgn. The movie didn't receive as much acclaim as expected.