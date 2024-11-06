Known for her soulful songs dedicated to Chhatt Maiyan, the Padma Bhushan awardee Sharda Sinha contributed many iconic songs to Indian folk music

In Pic: Sharda Sinha

Sharda Sinha, the legendary Indian folk singer, passed away last night. Known for her soulful songs dedicated to Chhatt Maiyan, the Padma Bhushan awardee contributed many iconic songs to Indian folk music. However, her talent extended beyond folk music, as she made significant contributions to Bollywood as well. Sinha lent her voice to movies like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2'.

Kale Toh Se Sajna - Maine Pyar Kiya

One of Sharda Sinha's most memorable songs, and her first Bollywood track, was from Salman Khan's 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. The song has a traditional Indian folk vibe, and its rustic charm enhances the film. It describes love in its purest form, and Sinha's voice adds depth to the lyrics, touching the hearts of listeners. This debut Bollywood song helped her reach a wider audience, introducing her soulful voice outside Bihar.

Babul Jo Tum Ne Sikhaya - Hum Aapke Hain Koun

This is one of Sinha’s biggest hits from the classic 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'. The "bidaai" song captures the emotional moment of a daughter bidding farewell to her father. The lyrics beautifully convey sentiments that resonate with many, and Sinha’s voice adds the depth it needs, making it a staple in every wedding playlist. This track enriched the film, adding raw and authentic emotion to the scenes and contributing to its success.

Taar Bijli Se Patle - Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2

Who can forget this iconic song from 'Gangs of Wasseypur'? "Taar Bijli Se Patle" is a popular track filled with humour and a playful tone that captures the lively spirit of rural areas depicted in Anurag Kashyap’s film. Sharda Sinha’s authentic, rustic voice made the song memorable, and its regional flavour shines through due to her powerful delivery.

Kaun Si Nagaria - Chaarfutiya Chhokare

Another song by Sinha that was deeply appreciated by audiences is 'Kaun Si Nagaria' from 'Chaarfutiya Chhokare'. This song explores themes of loss, longing, and love, and her voice adds the emotional depth necessary to enhance the narrative.

About Sharda Sinha

The legendary singer, Padma Bhushan recipient Sharda Sinha, passed away at the age of 72. She had been on a ventilator for some time and had been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018. A veteran in the music scene since the 1970s, Sharda Sinha made immense contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music. Recognized with the Padma Bhushan in 2018, she was also honored with a National Film Award for her contributions to regional cinema. The 72-year-old Sinha, celebrated for her soulful renditions of folk music, particularly during the Chhath festival, will be dearly missed.