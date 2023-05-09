Breaking News
Hoax or real? UK student behind threat to Salman
Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO
Mumbai: BMC’s grand EV plan runs out of power
Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sharmila Tagore and Saba Pataudi enjoy fun play at New York Check pics

Sharmila Tagore and Saba Pataudi enjoy 'fun play' at New York, Check pics

Updated on: 09 May,2023 01:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Saba Pataudi shares a glimpse of New York on Instagram with her mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore and Saba Pataudi enjoy 'fun play' at New York, Check pics

Picture Courtesy/Saba Pataudi's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Sharmila Tagore and Saba Pataudi enjoy 'fun play' at New York, Check pics
x
00:00

It's always heartening to see Saba Pataudi's Instagram as she keeps on posting new family frames. Saba recently took to Instagram to post some heart-melting photos with her mother Sharmila Tagore in the city of New York.


Saba and Sharmila enjoyed quality time watching a 'fun play' at Broadway Theatre District, NYC. Saba posted a few cityscapes, and selfies. In one frame, Saba and Sharmila were captured in a carriage. Saba wore a white blazer over her white dress while Sharmila wore a shawl over a black shirt and pants.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)


"New York ! New York! Bring it on! Saw a fun play n decided to travel in style!;) Loved it!#ma #motherdaughter #loveyou #bonds#alwaysandforever", Saba wrote in the caption section.

Saba's post were loved by fans and followers. One wrote, "Wow! You look more pretty than your mum!" Another wrote, "Super bonds!"

Saba is the second child of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.

Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba kept herself away from the limelight. She is a jewellery designer by profession, who stays in Bhopal.

On Saba's birthday (May 1) her sister Soha Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her on social media.

After 11 years, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore made her comeback from the Disney Plus Hotstar film 'Gulmohar'. Sharmila was seen sharing the screen with Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, and Suraj Sharma. Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film was released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar in March.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Prabhas are all smiles as they arrive in Mumbai for 'Adipurush' trailer launch

(with inputs from ANI)

sharmila tagore new york bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK