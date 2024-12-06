On Koffee With Karan, Sharmila Tagore revealed while the world criticised her bikini photos, her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi supported her

Sharmila Tagore created quite an uproar when she appeared in a bikini for a magazine photoshoot in the mid-sixties. Indian actresses dressed more modestly back then, and posing in a swimsuit was unheard of. The actress' bold move, which has been lauded over the years, was hugely criticised back then. Today, on Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, here’s revisiting the time when the actress opened up about getting criticised for her bikini shoot during Koffee with Karan.

Sharmila Tagore questioned about famous bikini shot

The 79-year-old actress graced the couch on Koffee With Karan season 8, episode 10, with son Saif Ali Khan. The conversation began with the infamous bikini photos as a topic. Host Karan Johar, while eulogizing Sharmila, said, "Not only were you a huge megastar, you broke ground. Your famous bikini shot..." Sharmila chuckled.

"Nobody else wanted it to happen, right? I have heard that the photographer had some anxiety issues about that," Karan continued.

Saif interjected, "People in boarding school used to tell me, 'Is that your mum?' I used to be very proud of it."

Sharmila Tagore said, "Yes, the photographer was slightly worried. I just thought I looked very nice. What had really hurt me later was that everybody had interpreted it in such a way that I was upwardly mobile, I was trying to catch eyeballs. I didn’t feel like that."

Shakti Samanta reprimanded Sharmila Tagore

She recalled being reprimanded by filmmaker Shakti Samanta but gaining support from her husband, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (aka Tiger).

"When it came out in Filmfare, I was in London. I was unaware (of the criticism) until Shaktiji called me and said, 'Will you come back quickly? Terrible things are happening here.' He gave me a dressing down. He said, 'If you want to be in the public eye, this is not the way to go.' I used to live alone and was very upset with all these... completely opposite of what I thought would happen. So, I sent a telegram to Tiger. He said, 'I am sure you are looking very nice.' That was my support," Sharmila shared.

Karan pointed out, "In many ways, perhaps Sharmila was the first to experience trolling. A version of trolling, which is also what happens on social media today," Karan said.

Sharmila Tagore: ‘Questions were raised in the Parliament’

"Totally, yes. I think questions were raised in the Parliament. It was not pleasant for me. But I learned. And after that, I was very careful. I chose Aradhana," she said.