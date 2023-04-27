Breaking News
Sharmila Tagore: Yash was a live wire, full of Punjabi endearments

Updated on: 27 April,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

As Daag completes 50 years today, leading lady Sharmila says it was a ‘compliment’ to front film that laid the foundation for Chopra’s banner

Sharmila Tagore and Yash Chopra

It’s hard to pick a favourite film when you have a filmography as rich as Sharmila Tagore’s. But to the veteran actor, the late Yash Chopra’s Daag: A Poem of Love is among the movies closest to her heart. As the romantic drama, also starring Rajesh Khanna and Rakhee, completes 50 years today, Tagore says it was a joy to be a part of the movie that laid the foundation for Yash Raj Films. “I saw it as a great compliment to be a part of Yash’s first venture as a producer. Fifty years since, Daag and its songs remain so popular. Recently, Manoj Bajpayee [during the shoot of Gulmohar] was constantly singing Jab bhi jee chahe,” she laughs.


With the 1973 drama, Chopra stepped away from his signature romantic movies to explore the theme of bigamy. Regardless of the brave theme being explored on screen, the mood on the set was always vibrant, remembers Tagore. “Working on Daag, or even Waqt [1965], was a wonderful experience. As a director, Yash was a live wire and always full of Punjabi endearments.” 



A still from the film


In a Yash Chopra movie, one could always be assured of stunning locations. But the senior actor jokes that the behind-the-scenes action of Daag wasn’t always pretty. 

Recollecting an incident, she says, “In Shimla, which was snow-covered, I had to walk to the set. I was ready in costume, hair and make-up, and had barely walked five steps when a bunch of girls started hitting me with snowballs. I tried explaining to them [that it was ruining my outfit], but they were happy playing. I threw some snowballs at them too. But I had to change at the location because I was drenched.” The film reunited her with Khanna after their hits Aradhana (1969) and Amar Prem (1972). She remembers, “Kaka looked gorgeous in his moustachioed avatar in the film.”

