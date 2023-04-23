Yash Raj Films (YRF) took their twitter feed and shared a special tribute for Pamela Chopra, wife of founder and filmmaker Yash Chopra. The tribute video shares glimpses of her contributions to the YRF and the films it produced

Pic/ Twitter

Watch! Yash Raj Films shares special tribute video for Pamela Chopra

Yash Raj Films (YRF) took their twitter feed and shared a special tribute for Pamela Chopra, wife of founder and filmmaker Yash Chopra. The tribute video shares glimpses of her contributions to the YRF and the films it produced, featuring the songs 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi' from the movie 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' (1995), 'Meri Maa Ne Laga Diye' from 'Darr' (1993), 'Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat' from Aaina (1993) and 'Main Sasural Nahi Jaaungi' from Chandni (1989)

Our heartfelt tribute to Mrs. Pamela Yash Chopra. Her memories will be engraved in our hearts, jab tak hai jaan ♾ pic.twitter.com/V98K2owaQv — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 22, 2023

In the caption, the banner wrote, "Our heartfelt tribute to Mrs. Pamela Yash Chopra. Her memories will be engraved in our hearts, jab tak hai jaan (until there is life)." In the video, Pamela reminisces an incident from her playback singing oppurtunities. She said, "I was actually dubbing for Lataji. I was doing a dub, but to my greatest pleasure and happiness, I can't tell you... Jatin-Lalit told me, 'No, you have sung it so beautifully. We don't want to dub it.' I can't tell you what I felt at that time."

Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday at the age of 74. Reportedly, Pamela Chopra was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for the quite some time. She was put on ventilator by the doctors after her health deteriorated. Pamela was living with her son Aditya Chopra and his wife, actor Rani Mukerji.

Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra had tied the knot in 1970. Pamela was a playback singer and sang for several movies including 'Kabhie Kabhie', 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' and others. She also co-wrote the script of 'Dil To Pagal Hai' along with Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra and writer Tanuja Chandra. Pamela also appeared onscreen in the opening song 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' of the film 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. Pamela was loved and respected by many in the industry and was lovingly referred to as Pam aunty by many young artists including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Yash Chopra passed away in 2012. His last film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' was released in the same year.