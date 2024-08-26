On Monday, Alia Bhatt accompanied by her daughter and actress Sharvari were seen heading to Kashmir for the next schedule of their film 'Alpha'

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari (Pics/ Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article ‘Alpha state of mind': Sharvari and Alia Bhatt head to Kashmir to shoot for their actioner x 00:00

On Monday, actresses Sharvari and Alia Bhatt were seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai as they made their way to Kashmir for the next schedule of their upcoming film 'Alpha'. Alia was accompanied by her daughter Raha as the two were clicked at the airport. After a few minutes, Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan was also seen arriving at the airport. For her airport look, Alia opted for a black baggy pantsuit. Little Raha matched her mom in a black outfit. Sharvari also opted for a casual airport look. She was seen wearing a chocolate brown tank top that she paired with beige pants.

Sharvari poses on Alpha sets:

Shiv Rawail, son of veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, has come on board to direct the action-packed project. A few days ago, Sharvari took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the director Shiv Rawail from the sets of Alpha.

Sharing her excitement, she captioned the post, "It doesn't get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me... I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy...Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!"

Sharvari's 'Alpha' state of mind:

Sharvari is currently at peak fitness ahead of her next, YRF Spy Universe’s much-anticipated action entertainer, Alpha! The gorgeous actress dropped major #MondayMotivation images on her social media flaunting her jaw-dropping physique that has set the internet in a tizzy.

Check out Sharvari’s post here:

Sharvari has had an incredible year at the cinemas. She has delivered a 100 crore blockbuster with 'Munjya', her dance song from 'Munjya', 'Taras', is one of the biggest musical hits of the year, she has had a global streaming hit with Maharaj, won unanimous praise for her brilliant acting in Vedaa.

Alpha marks a significant milestone in Sharvari's career, as she steps into a universe being graced by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Kiara Advani.