Sharvari took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse into her birthday celebration surrounded by her loved ones

Sharvari. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Sharvari celebrates birthday with Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif; see pics x 00:00

Actor Sharvari had a fun-filled birthday with her loved ones. She opted for a home party that saw the presence of Sharvari's close friends including Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari. Taking to Instagram, Sharvari dropped a string of pictures from her birthday celebrations.

"24 hours of free pass to eat cake & dance with my favourite people. Thank you all soooo much for the hugs, kisses & lots of birthday wishes! I'm full with love & gratitude," she wrote.

Sharvari looked stunning in a black cut out dress.

A day ago, Sunny, who is rumoured to be dating Sharvari took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday and dropped a picture of the couple. He wrote, "Happy birthday Sharu @sharvari."

Sharvari made her Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra's produced film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. She also has a few YRF projects in her kitty which are yet to be released. An official announcement about Sharvari's projects is yet to be made.

She also starred alongside Sunny in 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye'.

