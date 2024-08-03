Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
Mumbai: 19-year-old mechanic held for stealing 3 sports bikes
US Election: Kamla Harris officially secures Democratic nomination for president
Wayanad survivors struggle, support system ramps up
New shelters for stray animals in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > I am very greedy Sharvari overwhelmed with response to Vedaa trailer

'I am very greedy': Sharvari overwhelmed with response to 'Vedaa' trailer

Updated on: 03 August,2024 01:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Vedaa' follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo

'I am very greedy': Sharvari overwhelmed with response to 'Vedaa' trailer

Vedaa

Listen to this article
'I am very greedy': Sharvari overwhelmed with response to 'Vedaa' trailer
x
00:00

After giving two back-to-back hits with 'Munjya' and 'Maharaj', actor Sharvari is gearing up for her third release of the year 'Vedaa' also starring John Abraham. Overwhelmed with the response to the trailer, she expressed gratitude to director Nikkhil Advani. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo.


Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer. At the start of the trailer, we can see John reciting Lord Krishna's lines from Bhagavad Gita in the background as his character is shown fighting goons. Sharvari thanked her director and mentor Nikkhil Advani for the love she is getting for 'Vedaa'.



On Friday, Sharvari, in a statement given by her PR agency, YRF Talent, said, "I'm honestly just too happy right now to enjoy this moment and I can have this special moment in my life is because of my director Nikkhil Advani and his unflinching faith in me. I decided to be an actor for the love of the craft. I am a director's actor and I submit to the story and that is my priority. So, what people are loving is all Nikhil's sirs vision for Vedaa." She also revealed how she wants Vedaa to be a hit.


"I hope Vedaa becomes a huge success for us all. I'm very greedy. I want all my films to be hits. I came into this industry, my first film didn't do well and then I had to wait for 3 years because of the pandemic for my films to release and do well," Sharvari's statement added. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity given by Nikkhil, the actor stated, "So, I'm hugely thankful to Nikkhil Advani sir for his faith and backing to give me such an important film and a role like Vedaa when just a couple of people were backing me in the industry is a debt I will never be able to pay back. Vedaa is a very important film for me, for my survival and my growth."

Sharvari also praised John Abraham and shared how he guided her at every step of the way. She continued, "I want Vedaa to be a huge hit for Nikkhil sir, Monisha ma'am, Madhu ma'am, for John who also trusted me to play this part and guided me in every step of the way as a true mentor. John's guidance, his words of advice will always ring in my ears. Imagine I'm doing action with the biggest action superstar of this country! It's a dream come true for me. The love that the trailer is getting is an incredible feeling for us all. I thank the audience for this love too. You are the reason that Im thriving in this industry. So, I owe it all to you too."

'Vedaa' is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also features Abhishek Bannerjee. It will face a box office clash with 'Stree 2' on August 15.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

john abraham nikkhil advani bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK