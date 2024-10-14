Breaking News
Shashank Arora reveals how Reema Kagti's vision elevated his work in 'Superboys of Malegaon'

Updated on: 15 October,2024 08:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Shashank Arora decodes how Reema Kagti’s clarity of vision helped his act in Superboys of Malegaon

Shashank Arora reveals how Reema Kagti's vision elevated his work in 'Superboys of Malegaon'

Superboys of Malegaon

To Shashank Arora, Superboys of Malegaon stands for a lot of things. But above all, the film—inspired by Malegaon’s Nasir Sheikh and his group of friends, who make spoofs of Bollywood blockbusters—reminds him of his love for storytelling. “The story is about a man who had nothing, and made films with his friends. It’s inspiring [to see] what he went through to live his dream. A film like this reminds you that you like telling stories. I became an actor because I like listening to and telling stories. These are people who went against all odds to make movies,” marvels Arora, who plays Shafiq to Adarsh Gourav’s Nasir.



As he came aboard Reema Kagti’s directorial venture, the actor envisioned Shafiq as “a late bloomer.” “He loved cinema and acting, but didn’t have a chance to participate in it until his friend came along. Shafiq is not around today. I hope when his two daughters see the film, they think of him in a positive light.” Superboys of Malegaon is a research-heavy film, but what made matters easier for Arora was Kagti’s clarity of vision. “Every director shapes you as an actor. Here, Reema made it easy for us. She is one of the finest writers I’ve worked with. She is clear about what she wants from you.”


Meanwhile, the actor’s film with Dibakar Banerjee, Tees, continues to be in discussion due to its lack of release. How does that affect him as an artiste? “You feel heartbroken, but you pick yourself up, like on any other day.”

