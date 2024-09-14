Selected by TIFF for its World Premiere Gala Presentation screening, 'Superboys of Malegoan', received an overwhelmingly positive response from a houseful, packed audience

‘Superboys of Malegaon’ team at TIFF 2024

Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby Production stole the spotlight at the 49th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with the highly anticipated world premiere of its Original movie, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the film was met with an enthusiastic reception and also underscores Amazon MGM Studios' continued commitment to producing diverse and compelling global content. Selected by TIFF for its World Premiere Gala Presentation screening, Superboys of Malegoan, received an overwhelmingly positive response from a houseful, packed audience.

About ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Reema Kagti, and written by Varun Grover, Superboys of Malegaon offers a heartwarming and light-hearted exploration of a small town’s dreamers, showcasing the unique and vibrant filmmaking culture of Malegaon, India. The story follows a group of passionate amateur filmmakers as they set out to create parody films in their humble town, capturing the essence of community, resilience, and the transformative power of cinema.

‘Superboys of Malegaon’ cast and makers attend TIFF premiere

The world premiere was attended by the film’s cast including Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manjiri Pupala, Anuj Duhan, Saquib Ayub, Producers including Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti (also the director of the film), writer Varun Grover, Nasir Shaikh (on whom the lead protagonist is based), and Nikhil Madhok, Head- Originals, Prime Video India, and a host of international celebrities, critics, and film enthusiasts. The film was particularly praised for its authentic portrayal of the human spirit, striking a perfect balance between humor and poignancy. Audiences were moved by the sincerity of the characters and the humorous, yet inspiring, depiction of their filmmaking journey.

‘Superboys of Malegaon’ to release on October 10

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar, Superboys of Malegaon is directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover. The movie features a highly talented and versatile ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the lead roles. The film will have its next outing at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10th and is slated to release in theatres in India and the U.S. in January 2025 before its streaming debut on Prime Video in India.