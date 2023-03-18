Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Why I suspected my niece, went to cops,’ says Lalbaug murder victim’s brother
Mumbai: You can park and travel at these five Metro stations
Mumbai: Infections on the rise, but detections halt
Mumbai: These posh western suburbs are sick and tired of traffic violations
Chunks fall from MSRTC’s Mumbai Central depot ceiling, nobody hurt
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shashi Kapoor 85th Birth Anniversary From Sharmeelee to Trishul a look back at the top 5 classic films of the legendary star

Shashi Kapoor 85th Birth Anniversary: From 'Sharmeelee' to 'Trishul', a look back at the top 5 classic films of the legendary star

Updated on: 18 March,2023 01:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Shashi Kapoor left indelible marks in his films, which are a treasure trove for posterity. On the late actor's 85th birth anniversary, let's revisit some of his notable works on screen

Shashi Kapoor 85th Birth Anniversary: From 'Sharmeelee' to 'Trishul', a look back at the top 5 classic films of the legendary star

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)


Cinegoers argue that he is the best-looking Kapoor in this filmy family that could boast of their good-looking genes. From romance to action, this Kapoor lad has portrayed each role to perfection. Apart from Hindi films, the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor has made a distinct name with his foray into international films.


Shashi Kapoor left indelible marks in his films, which are a treasure trove for posterity. On the late actor's 85th birth anniversary, let's revisit some of his notable works on screen.



Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965)


Directed by Suraj Prakash, this movie stars Shashi and Nanda in the lead roles. This movie is about defying patriarchal restrictions for the sake of love. The heroine fell for a Kashmiri boatman. Defying her father's wish to choose a rich man for marriage, the heroine fought for her love.

Sharmeelee (1971)

Shashi had a hit screen pair with Raakhee. Directed by Samir Ganguly, this film is about romantic tensions. Captain Ajit Kapoor (Shashi) fell in love with Kamini (Raakhee). But to his surprise, Ajit's marriage is fixed with Kamini's twin sister Kanchan. S. D Burman's music made the movie a popular choice.

Deewar (1975)

Who could forget the powerful line, "Mere Paas maa hai..." Directed by Yash Chopra, this movie saw the duel between Amitabh Bachchan's Vijay and Shashi Kapoor's Ravi. Fate brought two brothers at the two ends of a spectrum, a cop and a criminal. The movie is still talked about for its powerful dialogue.

Kabhie Kabhie (1976)

Another gem by Yash Chopra in which Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Raakhee immortalised the love saga. Cine lovers are of the opinion that this film was ahead of its time. This love saga across generations captures a complex thread of man-woman relationships.

IN PHOTOS: Tracing Shashi Kapoor's journey from child actor to India's first global superstar

Trishul (1978)

Yash Chopra did not let Shashi off his major films in the 70s. Written by Salim-Javed, this movie brought the stalwarts of the 70s in one frame. Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ages passed, and the language of films changed over the years. But Shashi's solid performances in these movies are still treasured and loved across age groups.

shashi kapoor birthday deewar amitabh bachchan bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK