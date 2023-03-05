Shatrughan Sinha reveals how he got the scar on his face

The legendary Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, renowned for films like "Kaala Patthar,' 'Dostana,' 'Yudh,' and others, recently revealed the truth about the scar on his face, which formerly had its own fan following

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, who is known for films such as 'Kaala Patthar', 'Dostana', 'Yudh' and several others, recently shared the story behind the scar on his face which at one point had a fan following of its own.

The senior actor recently appeared on chat show 'The Invincibles' hosted by Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and revealed that the scar is from a childhood injury. He said: "I was very naughty during my childhood. One day, I saw my uncle shaving his face. Then to imitate him, I too ran a razor across my face when I was a child."

He continued: "First my uncle's daughter tried, she cut her cheek and started crying. I then told her, 'Tumko nahi aata hai, main tumhe dikhaata hoon kaise karte hain' (let me show you how it's done since you know nothing). Then I went ahead to cut my own cheek."

"I did feel embarrassed, when I was about to start my film career, I thought how would I work with a scarred face. But then, Dev Anand told me to be proud of my face and he advised me against going for a plastic surgery," he concluded.

Shatrughan Sinha was often last seen in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se,' in which he co-starred alongside Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. Shatrughan Sinha, a legendary actor, played Jugde Sunil Sinha in a minor role. We also get to hear his iconic dialogue, “Khaamosh”, in the 2018 comedy movie ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’.

