Shatrughan Sinha: Tabassumji would tease me about my girlfriends back in the day

Updated on: 20 November,2022 06:12 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Shatrughan Sinha paid tribute to Tabassum who passed away on Friday night in a conversation with mid-day.com

Shatrughan Sinha: Tabassumji would tease me about my girlfriends back in the day

Shatrughan Sinha/picture courtesy: PR


Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha paid tribute to film actor, talk show host and YouTuber, Tabassum who passed away on Friday night in a conversation with mid-day.com.


Sinha said, "She was a lively, sharp and good human being. What a great soul. I worked with her on her first talk show, she had created a euphoria through 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan.' I was the chief guest on her show and my interview became very popular. Even after that I continued to do interviews with her. She would always tease me because I used to stay just next door during my struggling days, at 'Anthony mansion' apartments in Bandra. She used to send messages and tease me about my girlfriends visiting my house, back in the day. She would say 'Sab pata hai mujhe appke yahan kaun aati jaati hai.' My condolences to her family, she was such a lively girl! I still call her girl because she started out as 'Baby Tabassum.' She has created everlasting memories with 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan.'



