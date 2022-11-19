Sudha Chandran: Tabassumji played an anchor in my debut 'Nache Mayuri'

Sudha Chandran paid tribute to veteran actress Tabassum in a conversation with mid-day.com
Pic Courtesy: PR
Actress Sudha Chandran who shared the screen in her film debut with veteran actress Tabassum who died on Friday night, after suffering a cardiac arrest, paid tribute to her in a conversation with mid-day.com.
Recalling her film debut 'Nache Mayuri' Chandran said, "It's the end of an era. She was an actress who introduced us to television, 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan' was the only show we used to wait to watch every Friday. Her oratory skills were amazing, when certain people speak you hope it never ends. She had interviewed the biggest stars on her show. She played an anchor in 'Nache Mayuri' and I was awestruck because I idolised her. She was a style icon who wore a matching shawl with her saris, that was her fashion statement. I always wanted to dress like her. I was also fortunate to be part of 'Tabassum Talkies' that her son Hoshang and his wife produced. It's a matter of pride and honour and I will continue to be part of 'Tabassum Talkies' such legends don't die they continue to live in our hearts."
Also Read: Sharmila Tagore: Tabassum knew how to hold an audience