Quashing all rumours about his hospitalisation, Shatrughan Sinha, in his signature style said “Surgery ko khamosh.”

Shatrughan Sinha Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Surgery ko khamosh’: Shatrughan Sinha discharged from hospital, reveals what really happened x 00:00

The news of Shatrughan Sinha's hospitalisation came a few days after he celebrated his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with actor Zaheer Iqbal. There were multiple reports on the veteran actor-turned-politician’s health. It was reported that the actor underwent a minor surgery due to a fall in his dining room. Quashing all rumours Shatrughan, in his signature style said “Surgery ko khamosh.”

In an interview with Times Now, Sinha clarified, “Just my annual routine full-body check-up. I recommend it for everyone over 60. I've been travelling for my election campaign non-stop for three months. Then right after my daughter got married. I am no longer that hot-blooded energy-driven young man who could do 3 shifts a day and still have the energy to party all night. I need to slow down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “I even read that I had a minor surgery in the hospital. Surgery ko… Khamosh! I underwent surgery and even I don't know about that?."

Earlier, Shatrughan's son Luv Sinha shared a health update on X, thanked well-wishers for their concern, and also informed that the 'Dostana' star was admitted to the hospital as he developed a 'strong fever'. "In regard to my father's health, I'd like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn't believe unverified news. We took my father to the hospital for his annual checkup, and because he had a strong fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned," Luv wrote.

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan recently won from West Bengal's Asansol constituency in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections and expressed his gratitude to the people of Asansol. The actor won by a margin of 59,564 votes against BJP candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. The couple first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. It was an intimate ceremony held at the bride’s Mumbai residence. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman. Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg', while Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook'.