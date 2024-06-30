Shatrughan Sinha hospitalised after tripping in his dining room days after daughter Sonakshi’s wedding: Report 

Shatrughan Sinha tripped in his dining hall after hitting the corner of a carpet and hurting the ribs area. He has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, who has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, underwent minor surgery. Earlier, when his newly married daughter Sonakshi visited the hospital with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, it raised speculations about her pregnancy. However, that’s not the case.

According to a report by Times Now, Shatrughan Sinha tripped in his dining hall after hitting the corner of a carpet and hurting the ribs area. The incident took place on June 25, just two days after Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot. Despite receiving medical attention, the pain did not subside and the actor was advised hospitalisation. He will be discharged tomorrow.

This comes as a bit of a downer for the Sinha family after the double celebrations of Shatrughan’s Lok Sabha win and Sonakshi’s wedding.

Shatrughan shared a series of unseen videos and photos from the wedding and wrote, "With an attitude of gratitude, we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day. It seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, and congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in the beautiful journey of their lives."

Shatrughan recently won from West Bengal's Asansol constituency in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections and expressed his gratitude to the people of Asansol.

The actor won by a margin of 59,564 votes against BJP candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. The couple first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman. Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg', while Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook'.

The couple had an intimate wedding and later hosted a grand reception for their BTown friends. It was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

