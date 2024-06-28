Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Days after their wedding Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal visit Shatrughan Sinha at hospital

Days after their wedding, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal visit Shatrughan Sinha at hospital

Updated on: 28 June,2024 06:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shatrughan Sinha has been admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up

Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Newlywed couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were snapped coming out of Kokilaben Hospital. The couple went to visit Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, who had been admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up. A paparazzi account posted a video of them coming out of the hospital in their car.


Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 23, after which everyone started dropping congratulatory messages for the couple. Later, Sonakshi’s dad, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, on Wednesday expressed gratitude to everyone for the warmth and love. Taking to X, Shatrughan Sinha shared some unseen pictures and videos of the newly-wed couple, which show Sonakshi and Zaheer posing with their family and friends on the wedding day.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)


In the caption, the veteran actor wrote: “With an attitude of gratitude, we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day. It seems to be the ‘wedding of the century’ with your warmth, love, and congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives."

In another post, Sinha, who won the recent Lok Sabha elections from Bengal’s Asansol on a Trinamool Congress ticket, said: “Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes. It really means a lot, no words to express our happiness and appreciation. #SinhaParivar."

About Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding:

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for the past seven years, starred together in the film ‘Double XL’. Dressed in a white vintage saree worn by her mother, Poonam Sinha, at her own wedding, Sonakshi made for a beautiful and happy bride.

For their first outing after their wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer picked a restaurant in Mumbai. Sonakshi looked beautiful in a red silk dress paired with heels and a shiny white clutch. Zaheer wore a white shirt with black leaf patterns. The couple posed for pictures outside the restaurant, smiling for the cameras. Afterward, they went inside, hugged a close relative, and Zaheer touched the feet of an elder as a sign of respect.

