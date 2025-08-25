Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sheeba Akashdeep says THIS is missing from the 90s Bollywood today

Sheeba Akashdeep says THIS is missing from the '90s Bollywood today

Updated on: 25 August,2025 02:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Sheeba shared that there were more personal connections back in the '90s which is missing in today's world. She also opened up about starting at 19 years, and letting her experiences shape her

Sheeba Akashdeep says THIS is missing from the '90s Bollywood today

Sheeba Akashdeep

Listen to this article
Sheeba Akashdeep says THIS is missing from the '90s Bollywood today
x
00:00

Actress Sheeba Akashdeep revealed what, according to her, is missing from 90s Bollywood today.  

Actress Sheeba Akashdeep revealed what, according to her, is missing from 90s Bollywood today.  

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sheeba shared that there is a lack of personal connections in today's time.



"Back then, we had a rapport with people. I could simply call a filmmaker and say, “You’re making this film, I want to do it.” That kind of personal bond is missing now," she said.


Reflecting on her professional journey, which started at a very young age of nineteen, the 'Jigra' actress added: "I started when I was really young, actually a teenager. At that time, I didn’t know much. By chance, I got my first film. From then on, I began learning as I was working. I was fortunate to work with an amazing ensemble—actors like Shakti Kapoor. Datt saab was so adamant that even if I wasn’t shooting, I should just sit and observe how seniors worked, how they emoted."

"Those early experiences shaped me. But when you compare that to today, three decades later, life itself teaches you a lot more, which you can now translate onto the screen," Sheeba added.

During her tenure as an actress, Sheeba has worked with some of the biggest stars. Sharing her experience, Sheeba admitted that it is hard to recall just one incident that stood out for her.

"There were always pranks, laughter, long conversations, dinners, and lunches. For instance, Salman Khan and I would often share food. He liked my food, I liked his, so we ended up exchanging our tiffins quite often," she recalled.

When asked about the most challenging moment for her as an actor, she shared an incident during the filming of "Ghat".

Sheeba said: "I had a scene in the middle of the night at a bus stop where some goons tease us. My husband, Akashdeep, was directing, and he just left us to react instinctively. What came out was raw, real, and very emotional. Watching actors like Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, and even Irrfan Khan, who was introduced in that film, was an experience in itself."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sheeba bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK