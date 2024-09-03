Breaking News
Man uses 'live-in agreement' to get bail in rape case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Revisiting Shraddha Kapoors adorable moments with her bapu Shakti Kapoor

Revisiting Shraddha Kapoor's adorable moments with her 'bapu' Shakti Kapoor

Updated on: 03 September,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shraddha, who is Shakti and Shivangi Kapoor's princess and darling, often shares entertaining reels on Instagram with her beloved 'bapu'. The father-daughter duo is a superhit on the internet

Revisiting Shraddha Kapoor's adorable moments with her 'bapu' Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Revisiting Shraddha Kapoor's adorable moments with her 'bapu' Shakti Kapoor
It goes without saying that Shakti Kapoor gave Bollywood some of the most memorable and iconic dialogues. With a dash of humour and swag, he added flavours to films with his incredible comic timing. While he established a successful career as an actor, Shakti is a doting father to Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor. 


Shraddha, who is Shakti and Shivangi Kapoor's princess and darling, often shares entertaining reels on Instagram with her beloved 'bapu'. Be it making him dance to her song, Show Me The Thumka from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, or showing a glimpse of a lazy day at home, the father-daughter duo is a superhit on the internet. On Shakti Kapoor's Birthday today, let's revisit some of their fun reels and adorable pictures together. 



Shakti Kapoor's adorable Thumkas


Shraddha shared a video with Shakti in February. The veteran actor can be seen dancing to her song Show Me The Thumka from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. She enjoyed his thumka to the core. Her caption read, "#MaaroThumka Best Thumkas meri story pe jayenge!!!"

 
 
 
 
 
A lazy day featuring Shakti Kapoor

Shraddha shared a video showing what a relaxed and lazy day at home looked like. It featured Shakti and their pet Shyloh.

 
 
 
 
 
Shraddha Kapoor's cute Father's Day post

Shraddha dug into the archives and found a picture with Shakti for Father's Day in 2019. She wrote, "Baapu.. my guiding light. My pillar of strength, belief and love. The wind beneath my wings. You always told me that I could do and be whatever I want to be. Thank you for showing me that the sky is limitless. I love you. Happy Father’s Day."

 
 
 
 
 
Father-daughter duo's selfie time

Shraddha and Shakti posed for a sweet selfie together. The actress shared it on her Instagram and wrote, "He is just the best. Happy fathers Day Baapu."

 
 
 
 
 
Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor twinning and winning hearts

Twinning in black with her father, Shraddha clicked a mirror selfie with Shakti. Sharing it on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Time to step out, get going, baby steps, here we go!"

 
 
 
 
 
Workwise, Shakti was last seen in the Malayalam film, Lucifer, in 2019. He starred in the web series, Guilty Minds, in 2022. 

