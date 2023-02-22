Breaking News
Watch: Shakti Kapoor joins the 'thumka' trend with Shraddha Kapoor

Updated on: 22 February,2023 03:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The father-daughter duo can be seen jamming to the latest song, 'Show Me The Thumka' released on February 21. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shaswat Singh, the track is a part of Shraddha's upcoming movie, 'Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkaar'

Pics/ Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram


Bollywoood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram feed on February 22, posting a reel with her father and senior actor Shakti Kapoor.


The father-daughter duo can be seen jamming to the latest song, 'Show Me The Thumka' released on February 21. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shaswat Singh, the track is a part of Shraddha's upcoming movie, 'Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkaar'. The film is set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the movie's star-studded cast also includes Ranbir Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia,  Ajay Devgn, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi.



The actress can be seen promoting the song with the hashtag #MaaroThumka, asking her fans to show off their 'thumkas' and the best ones would make it to her story.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shraddha â¶ (@shraddhakapoor)

The trailer of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' was released on January 24 and it gave us a glance at the fun, mischievous, and playful world of Makkaar and Jhoothi. While the trailer gave us exciting glimpses from Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film, the trailer launch event was equally fun, hilarious and bubbly. Hosted by Anubhav Singh Bassi, the event was painted with uproarious laughter and ecstatic smiles of fans and media people. 

This movie will see Ranbir and Shraddha together on screen for the first time and that is probably the only way you will be able to see them together. During the trailer launch event, when Shraddha came on the stage, Ranbir went away, and vice versa. This interesting little tease from Luv Ranjan’s end had left the audience wanting to watch them together. Talking about the same, Luv Ranjan had said, “The decision is mine. Ranbir and Shraddha will only be seen together in theatres and not in any promotion. So if you want to see them together, come watch them in theatres”.

shraddha kapoor shakti kapoor ranbir kapoor Luv Ranjan bollywood

