WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor steals the show as he dances to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend' at 'Animal' wrap-up party

Updated on: 22 February,2023 11:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The videos from the party were posted on Instagram by one of Ranbir's fan pages. Sporting a beard look, the actor was dressed in a white tee and black pants. He wore a black cap as well

If Ranbir Kapoor puts his dance shoes on, can he be stopped? In the wrap-up party of his upcoming film 'Animal' in Punjab, Ranbir set the dance floor on fire as he grooved to the tunes of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' to 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena with full zest and vigour.


The videos from the party were posted on Instagram by one of Ranbir's fan pages. Sporting a beard look, the actor was dressed in a white tee and black pants. He wore a black cap as well. Ranbir also danced to one of his own hits, 'Dilliwali Girlfriend'.



 
 
 
 
 
While he was dancing, the crew on the set gave a huge shoutout to him in the form of clapping and whistling.

 
 
 
 
 
Ranbir made the loudest noise while he was doing the iconic steps of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. Sitting on the floor he was exactly doing the hook steps which Shah Rukh performed on the top of a train.

In the recently released Netflix docu-series 'The Romantics', Ranbir has opened up about how Raj (played by SRK in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) had a huge impact on him during his growing-up years.

 
 
 
 
 
Ranbir is known for his cheerful nature and he seemed to win the hearts of all the members of the crew with his charming smile and killer dance moves.

Speaking of 'Animal', Ranbir has been paired opposite South actor Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. The movie is directed by 'Kabir Singh' fame Sandeep Reddy Bhanga.

Apart from Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri have key roles in the film. The movie was also shot in the beautiful town of Manali as well. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

