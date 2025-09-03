Breaking News
Sheeba Chadha did not expect so much buzz around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: 'I didn't know it was so ambitious'

Updated on: 03 September,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Sheeba Chadha, who essays the role of Manthara in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, says she didn’t anticipate so much buzz around the film when she shot for it. She added that she has a small role and worked largely with Lara Dutta

Sheeba Chadha

Intrigue is the first word that admittedly comes to Sheeba Chadha’s mind when we mention Ramayana. The actor, who plays Manthara to Lara Dutta’s Kaikeyi in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious drama, finds the intrigue around the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer surreal. 

She admits that at the time of shooting her portions, she didn’t expect such heightened anticipation around the movie. “Everybody everywhere is asking me about Ramayana. When I was shooting it, I did not know that the project is so ambitious! The intrigue or curiosity around it [is off the roof],” she exclaims, before adding, “I have a small role, but it was fun working on the movie. My work was largely with Lara Dutta.” 

(L-R) Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor on the film’s set(L-R) Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor on the film’s set


For now though, the actor is focusing on The Trial’s second season, led by Kajol. Chadha reveals that this edition will explore the vulnerable side to her “daunting” character. “Malini is a strong character and stands her ground. But you see other shades to her this time.”

Quick refresher

Manthara seeded the idea in Queen Kaikeyi to ask King Dasharatha to banish Rama from the kingdom for 14 years

