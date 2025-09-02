As Kajol praised Kubbra Sait for her positivity at The Trial 2 event, the latter says appreciation from such an accomplished actor makes her feel stronger than her mistakes. She also revealed how Kajol never showed seniority on set

Kubbra Sait is over the moon after Kajol praised her at The Trial 2 trailer launch: 'The child in me was thanking her'

Kubbra Sait is over the moon after Kajol praised her at The Trial 2 trailer launch: 'The child in me was thanking her'

It was more than just the trailer of The Trial’s second season that left Kubbra Sait feeling pleased last week. At the trailer launch, the legal drama’s lead actor Kajol praised Sait, stating that she admired her ability to handle criticism and negativity with a positive attitude. How did she feel about the glowing praise from her co-star? “I haven’t been able to talk about it with anyone other than my own people. So, this is the first time I’m talking about it publicly. I wasn’t expecting it at all. I watched the video later, and the child in me was thanking Kajol,” smiles Sait, as we sit down to chat with her about the show’s upcoming season.

It was more than just the trailer of The Trial’s second season that left Kubbra Sait feeling pleased last week. At the trailer launch, the legal drama’s lead actor Kajol praised Sait, stating that she admired her ability to handle criticism and negativity with a positive attitude. How did she feel about the glowing praise from her co-star? “I haven’t been able to talk about it with anyone other than my own people. So, this is the first time I’m talking about it publicly. I wasn’t expecting it at all. I watched the video later, and the child in me was thanking Kajol,” smiles Sait, as we sit down to chat with her about the show’s upcoming season.

‘The Trial’ is an adaptation of the American show, ‘The Good Wife’

An adaptation of the popular American show, The Good Wife, the JioHotstar series has Sait playing a consultant at the law firm where Kajol’s character rediscovers herself after her years-long marriage crumbles. Having filmed two seasons with Kajol, Sait says that not for a minute has the actor projected her seniority on set. “Everyone says, ‘Oh, Kajol is such a senior actor’. But in her presence, I have never felt any sort of hierarchy. She has been warm from the word go.”

In the public-facing and creative field of acting, one often battles self-doubt. Sait says that in such an environment, it’s reassuring to feel seen by a senior actor. She shares, “Sometimes, you think no one sees the value in who you are. You are bound to make mistakes, but when someone sees you beyond that for who you are, it’s emotional. It’s powerful when a secure woman like Kajol does that.”