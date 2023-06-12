The Trial Trailer launch: Kajol's debut web series, the Indian adaptation of American show The Good Wife, shows her playing the character of a woman who has to make some tough choices

Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta in The Trial, her debut web series

Kajol is making her web series debut with The Trial The Trial is an Indian adaptation of the American show The Good Wife The Trial will release on July 4, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar

Bollywood actress Kajol headlines the new web series The Trial, which is the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife, a critically acclaimed American series that spanned several seasons. Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta play the roles essayed by Julianna Margulies and Chris Noth in the original. The trailer of the Indian adaptation was launched in Mumbai on Monday. Kajol, along with the key cast members and the makers of the show attended the event.

Kajol made a dramatic entry at the event, in the character of Noyonika Sengupta, who she is playing on screen. "In a trial, you are guilty until proven innocent, and not the other way around. And as far as my comeback is concerned, I have never backed down from any challenge," she said, right before the trailer was shown.

Apart from her dramatic entry, there was another surprise waiting for the audience. Kajol's husband, actor Ajay Devgn, who is also one of the producers of the show, made a brief appearance to support his wife. Ajay talked briefly about his long-time association with Disney+ Hotstar and the people behind the show. When asked if he had any actor troubles as a producer of the show working alongside his wife, Ajay said, "Yeah, the actor troubles are already at home. Otherwise, it's a fabulous cast with fabulous actors, so it was lovely."

The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha follows the journey of Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal. The official trailer of the upcoming courtroom drama, The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, showcases this gripping trial of life as Noyonika navigates through the curveballs life throws at her.

Talking about preparing for her character, Kajol said, "This is a situation every woman can identify with. Whether they have faced it in real life or not, they have definitely gone imagined such a scenario. The second part of it is that I am an actor, I will do it to the best of my abilities. Because this is a web series, you can show the character's arc and the reason behind the choices she makes."

The show stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms, The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka is directed by Suparn S Varma and will begin streaming on 14th July, 2023, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.