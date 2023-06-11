Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Mumbai: Watch out, there is a crocodile in Oshiwara!
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old man Googled how long it takes for body to rot
Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon
Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Kajol on what went behind the making of The Trial Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka

Kajol on what went behind the making of 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'

Updated on: 11 June,2023 12:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

'The Trial' is a story of a wife's choices. The series also has a stellar ensemble with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in pivotal roles

Kajol on what went behind the making of 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'

Kajol. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Kajol on what went behind the making of 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'
x
00:00

Kajol is set to make her web series debut playing the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a fierce lawyer, mother and a wife 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'.


'The Trial' is a story of a wife's choices. The series also has a stellar ensemble with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in pivotal roles.


Opening up about the camaraderie on the sets of 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhona', Kajol said: "We had an absolute great time on set. Suparn was like our gang leader. He just made sure that we were all comfortable around each other as far the dialogues and other aspects were concerned."


"I think everybody was pretty much a veteran on set, everybody worked on many films before this, have done a lot of work, been in the industry for years. So, it was really comfortable, easy and good fun. I do love legal drama but I didn't really go into detail and exact legalities of things."

She added: "You know some laws are very common in the Indian system and we all know about it. However, I do have a vague understanding of what is allowed and what isn't. We had a lawyer on set to help us through the process."

'The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kajol Disney Plus Hotstar Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Web Series Web Series Breaking News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK