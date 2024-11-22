Sheeba Sabir gets candid in an interview with Mid-day.com about initially being approached for a liplock with Dharmendra in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, and why it did not materialise

Actor Sheeba Sabir, who made her Bollywood comeback with Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is hogging the limelight, courtesy of her seven adorable Shih Tzus. That being said, she gets candid in an interview with Mid-day.com about initially being approached for a liplock with veteran superstar Dharmendra in the Karan Johar directorial, and why it did not materialise.

Sheeba Sabir’s cameo in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

Sheeba Sabir returned to the movies with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ which featured her in a cameo and included her iconic song ‘Aaja Meri Gaadi Me Baith Ja’. Speaking of her resuming work after staying away from the limelight for two decades, she says, “Rocky Rani… was kind of dipping my feet in the water situation. My kids are well settled now so I thought it was the time to work. I had begun sending feelers out that I would Like to do something. People like Karan Johar have a great knowledge of cinema. So it's not as if he is like one of those new executives who will say, ‘Sheeba? Who Sheeba? What has she done?’ You meet those also. He knew exactly who I was and what was my body of work.”

Sheeba Sabir was to do a liplock with Dharmendra

Those who have watched ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ are aware of Dharmendra confusing Sheeba’s character for Shabana Azmi as Jamini Chatterjee while dancing at a club and plants a peck on her cheek. Sheeba reveals that originally the scene was to have a liplock which did not happen. “I heard the whole sequence, thought about it, discussed it with Akashdeep (husband). So we both were like it's a funny thing, it's nothing serious. It's not some sleazy passion. But it was my good luck that it didn’t happen because already the peck became such a big issue. I was like, ‘Yikes, we are still not ready are we? But I thought it all was very cute.”

Sheeba Sabir reunited with Alia Bhatt in ‘Jigra’. Going forward, she asserts that after always wanting to be the main lead, she has realised that it is better to be a very tiny part of a huge film rather than be a part of a big project that will never see the light of day. “Of course, it would be the icing on the cake If I got great parts but I am not going to hold my breath,” she concludes.