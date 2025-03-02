Sheeba Sabir, who is currently shooting for Baaghi 4, on meeting her Suryavanshi co-star Salman Khan on the set and hoping for guidance in her new innings

(From left) Salman Khan, Sheeba, and Tiger Shroff

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), many were surprised to see Sheeba in a blink-and-miss role. With the cameo, the actor—who starred in many ’90s movies, including the Salman Khan-led Suryavanshi (1992)—returned to films after an eight-year hiatus and followed it up with an appearance in Jigra (2024). Next, the actor will be seen in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4. Sheeba reveals that while she was shooting for the actioner in Film City last week, Khan, who was filming Sikandar in the vicinity, dropped in to meet her.

“Besides Suryavanshi, I had done one more movie with Salman that never released. While we met briefly at events and parties over the years, it was after 23 years that we met properly on the sets of our movies,” says Sheeba fondly. Over the decades, their fantasy horror film, Suryavanshi, has become popular among a section of the audience. Did they discuss making a sequel to the reincarnation drama? “I don’t think that will happen,” laughs Sheeba. “Every time we talk about the movie, it’s a bit of a joke with Salman. He cracks up about his wig and chest hair. We didn’t talk about Suryavanshi or doing a movie together, but caught up on our lives.”

Khan is known to give good career advice. Though she is starting her second innings at the movies, Sheeba says she didn’t get an opportunity to seek his guidance. “We need to have a longer conversation, which will be an advisory session. We were both in between our shoots, so the catch-up was briefer than we wanted it to be.” The actor, who tied the knot with filmmaker Akashdeep Sabir in 1996, says she cherished the past two decades as she raised her two sons. “Now, I want to do age-appropriate roles and work with good makers,” she smiles.