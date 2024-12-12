Shefali Shah and Vipul Amrutlal Shah got married 24 years ago. The actress recently shared a picture from their wedding day and recalled how simple their ceremony was

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shefali Shah recalls her simple wedding with Vipul Amrutlal Shah on 24th anniversary x 00:00

In a world where weddings are often marked by grand gestures and picture-perfect moments, actress Shefali Shah took a simpler and personal approach when she married director and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The actress recently shared a heartwarming post on the occasion of their 24th wedding anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Instagram, the 'Three of Us' actress shared a throwback photo from her wedding with Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It is her second marriage. In the throwback photo shared by the actress, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is seen applying vermillion on Shefali's head as she bows in gratitude. Shefali is adorned in a red saree, while Vipul wears a white kurta paired with a red dupatta. In her heartfelt caption, Shefali described her relationship with Vipul as "solid, rooted, persistent, and forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

The actress reflected on the preparations for her wedding, which, unlike many modern-day celebrations, did not involve event planners, dress designers, florists, choreographers, videographers, or even a makeup artist. Instead, the couple took charge and planned everything themselves. "We had no such hashtags for our union. We didn't have an event planner, dress designer, florist, dance choreographer, or videographer (which I regret to this day). I didn't even have a makeup artist. We planned and executed everything on our own," she wrote.

"We picked a location, decided on the menu, searched for and designed the mandap decor, made our own clothes, and got married. Bas, as simple as that," she added. Shefali also shared a humorous anecdote, confessing that they nearly considered postponing the wedding due to exhaustion after a fun-filled sangeet ceremony.

"We don't have perfect pictures; we didn't look like a prince and princess. Yes, the horse was milky white with long silky tresses, absolutely magnificent, but it belonged to the next-door baraat. And we had danced so much at our sangeet that we almost considered postponing our wedding to the day after. But it was too late--food for 100 people (thanks to our parents) was already cooked. By the end of the evening, we weren't jumping with joy, overflowing with romance, or desperate to lay hands on each other. We were just exhausted, tired, and dying to sleep. And that's exactly what we did," she continued.

While the couple has celebrated their marriage in numerous ways over the years, this year they opted for a quiet celebration at home. "We planned surprises for each other, gave gifts, flowers, and letters (that's me), and cooked or ordered his favourite food. Music, friends, parties--we've done it all. But today, we chose to chill at home, just us. It may not be the best way to celebrate an #anniversary, but it is a celebration of life, which is solid, rooted, persistent, and forever."

Fans and celebrities filled the comment section with warm wishes for the couple. "Happy anniversary," wrote Saba Ali Khan Pataudi. Shefali Shah was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Three of Us' alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, and continues to receive immense love and admiration from her fans.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever