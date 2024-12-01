Sources say Delhi Crime 3’s shoot moved to Mumbai amid capital’s worsening air quality and smog; unit expected to return to Delhi after three months

Shefali Shah has led the series over its past two seasons

In Delhi Crime, the capital has been not merely the setting, but an important character in itself. Be that as it may, director Tanuj Chopra has moved the production out of Delhi, and for good reason. mid-day has learnt that the shoot of the Shefali Shah-fronted series moved to Mumbai last week as the team grappled with the worsening air quality in the capital. The crew has now set up base in the sprawling Royal Palms in Goregaon, Mumbai, where they will film throughout December.

Tanuj Chopra

A source close to the production revealed, “The smog in Delhi was a major concern. The cast and crew’s safety is the top priority. So, the decision to shift the shoot to Mumbai was made unanimously. It’s unfortunate because the series draws so much of its essence from Delhi, but we had to be pragmatic when the AQI has been constantly between very poor and severe, even recording a reading of 491 on November 19.”

For the ongoing Mumbai schedule, the team has apparently recreated parts of Delhi on set. Even as the production team is ensuring that the look of the capital remains authentic in the few exterior scenes, we’ve heard Chopra has lined up most of the interior sequences in this leg. The insider added, “We will head back to Delhi after three months, when the air quality improves. Tanuj wants to shoot crucial outdoor sequences in the capital.” The third season of the International Emmy-winning series reportedly explores the subject of human trafficking.